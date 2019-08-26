Freicoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $517,621.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002251 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,379,396 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

