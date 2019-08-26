Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FORK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 10,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

