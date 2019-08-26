Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.18, 339,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 355,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,128,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,932.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

