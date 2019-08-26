Gas Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00017333 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01296007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitinka, OKEx, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

