Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $2.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 7,049,453 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

