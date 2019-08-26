Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,586 ($33.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,601.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,473.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -239.44. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

