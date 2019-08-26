Gexan 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,312.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Gexan has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $59,106.00 and $49,312.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00890791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00241249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003951 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,133,219 coins and its circulating supply is 914,561 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

