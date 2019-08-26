Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,865. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 80.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,205.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 946,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after buying an additional 929,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

