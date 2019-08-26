GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.86.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.