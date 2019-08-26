Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $220,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $96.11. 3,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,362. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Globant SA has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

