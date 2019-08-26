GoChain One Day Volume Tops $471,963.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $471,963.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00252674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01269749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00094923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000409 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,056,589,246 coins and its circulating supply is 770,700,564 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinall, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

