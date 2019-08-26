Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, 191,679 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,061,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

