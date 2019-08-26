Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give L Brands (NYSE:LB) a $26.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered L Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. L Brands has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,373,000 after buying an additional 95,224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.