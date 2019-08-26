Golfcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Golfcoin has traded up 134.4% against the dollar. One Golfcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golfcoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $6.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Profile

Golfcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc.

Golfcoin Coin Trading

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

