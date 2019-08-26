GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG) Trading Up 1.2%

GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60, approximately 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

