GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $122,694.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $122,694.00 and $810.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00252130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01290778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,455,036 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

