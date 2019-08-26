Guggenheim Analysts Give Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) a $45.00 Price Target

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) received a $45.00 price objective from Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 483,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after buying an additional 878,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $193,974,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $142,856,000 after buying an additional 263,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after buying an additional 692,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.