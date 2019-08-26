Harmony Price Hits $0.0101 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $25.60 million and $4.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.43 or 0.04974206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,785,672 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

