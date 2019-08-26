Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.17.

HAS stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 785,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

