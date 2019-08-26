HashBX (HBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $3.99 million and $100.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.92 or 0.04877704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,107,360 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.