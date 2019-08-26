HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $366,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

