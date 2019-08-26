HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116,546.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $428,382.00 and approximately $116,546.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.23 or 0.04998756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,855,217 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.