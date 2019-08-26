HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00007946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $235.30 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006903 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003932 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

