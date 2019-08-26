Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine raised Herc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.14.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 10,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 115.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 602.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.