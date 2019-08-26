HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.19.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. HMS has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HMS will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Lucia sold 12,718 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $395,529.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $37,248.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,821 shares of company stock worth $21,381,238 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HMS by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HMS by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

