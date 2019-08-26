Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $47,516,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $218.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,023. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $222.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.