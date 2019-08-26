Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Set at $44.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

HRL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 193,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,449.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

