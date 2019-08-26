HorusPay (HORUS) Hits Market Cap of $742,819.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 355.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market cap of $742,819.00 and $7.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 323.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00252402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01275017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

