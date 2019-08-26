Howdoo Price Hits $0.0077 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $23,933.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,512,217 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.