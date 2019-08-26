HTMLCOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,416.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1,416.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

