Hydrogen Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, BitForex, Fatbtc and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00246498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.01258064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI.

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, DEx.top, IDEX, BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart, Upbit, IDAX, Token Store and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

