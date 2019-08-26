Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Receives $2.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of IPWR opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

