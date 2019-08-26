Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Up 7.7%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 130,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 36,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

