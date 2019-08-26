Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 5.2%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 1,321,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 602,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

