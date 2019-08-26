IDEX Price Tops $0.0230 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $3,977.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01260230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00093693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

