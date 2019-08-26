IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.00. IKONICS shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 3,225 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

