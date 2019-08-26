Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $145.51. 47,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,703. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

