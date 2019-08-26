Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $15.03. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 47,941 shares traded.

INE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 147.92.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

