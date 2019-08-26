Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stake Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support accounts for 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.08% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of Innovative Solutions & Support stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $71,795.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ISSC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.33 and a beta of -0.30. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

