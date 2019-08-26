Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Acquires £17,877.42 in Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.47. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

CAPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 251.57 ($3.29).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

