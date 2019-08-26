Insider Buying: CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Director Markus Sieger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 22,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

