Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Angus C. Russell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TXMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,607. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $663.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,765.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

