Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,053,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

