Insider Selling: Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.67. 246,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

