Insider Selling: Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Senior Officer Sells 18,100 Shares of Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 18,100 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.05, for a total transaction of C$308,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$937,750.

PVG traded down C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$17.69. The company had a trading volume of 400,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,942. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

