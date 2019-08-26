Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Sells $10,837,918.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $10,837,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCI opened at $46.10 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

