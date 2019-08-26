Insolar 1-Day Volume Reaches $692,823.00 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Insolar has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, OKex, Kucoin and Mercatox. Insolar has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $692,823.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, OKex, Bithumb and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

