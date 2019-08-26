Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 6th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 3.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,967,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,033 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,391,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207,780 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,550,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 123.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,002 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.30 and a beta of 1.08. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

