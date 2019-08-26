Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Set at $148.00 by Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) received a $148.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,765. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 67,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

