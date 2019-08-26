Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.10.

Intuit stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

